Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale of 44 square meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the firs…
$97,149
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Property Code: HPS5569 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for € 370.000 . This 134.48 sq…
$423,658
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters in Thessaloniki. The facility has air conditioning, h…
$97,149
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 2-storey cottage with an area of 90 square meters on the Kassandra Peninsula, …
$158,866
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kallithea, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 85 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of…
$421,739
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The apartment is located o…
$262,872
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Assos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Assos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Korinthia: Assos-Lechaio 100 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
$194,159
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Kolchida, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Kolchida, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 290 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a two-storey detached house, elevated level, in the village of Kilkis, next to t…
$216,013
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chania, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment for sale of 110 square meters on the island of Crete. The apartment has an angular…
$331,448
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Máleme, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Máleme, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 88 sq.m. on the island of Crete under construction. The apartment is l…
$320,019
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 8/8
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the ninth floor …
$257,158
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale apartment of 40 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the fourth floor…
$83,433
Leave a request

Properties features in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go