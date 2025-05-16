Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nea Makri Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Nea Makri Municipal Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 283 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$788,026
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$392,170
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$302,532
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
