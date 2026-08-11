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Houses for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Naxos island Agidia village. For sale on one of the most beautiful islandsof the Cyclades: 2…
$757,487
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3 bedroom house in Naxos, Greece
3 bedroom house
Naxos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 4
Wonderful detached house 189 sq.m. with 4 levels in Greece, Naxos, Aggidia for sale! It c…
$376,931
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