Villas for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

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Villas in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

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Villa 4 bedrooms in South Aegean, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
South Aegean, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Naxos island Agidia village. For sale on one of the most beautiful islandsof the Cyclades: 2…
$757,487
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