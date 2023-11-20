Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Naxos Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings in Moutsouna, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with furnishings
Moutsouna, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villas located on the east part of Naxos. Property consists of 2 independent mirror…
€1,60M
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

Properties features in Naxos Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir