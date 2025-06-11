Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mykonos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
34
Mykonos
5
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, indepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional countr…
$673,845
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Mykonos Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go