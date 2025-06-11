Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mykonos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
34
Mykonos
5
House Delete
Clear all
34 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 2…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a 2-storey cottage with an area of 170 square meters on the island of Mykonos. T…
$887,867
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Mykonos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale complex of 4 townhouses on the island of Mykonos, in the town of Agios Laza…
$7,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, indepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional countr…
$673,845
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Plintri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa for sale of 250 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. From the windows there is a view of th…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom house in Psarou, Greece
4 bedroom house
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The villa overlooks the bay of Ftelia and the beautiful beach. Built by an Italian architect…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 1 room in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$890,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 470 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The firs…
$3,76M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 10 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 655 m²
Mykonos island (Kounoupas) ERASMOS REAL ESTATE recommend the sale of a complex of 7 traditio…
$3,96M
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale 2 houses with a total area of 510 sq.m under construction on the island of…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa with an area of 270 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The firs…
$3,98M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 130 square meters on the island of Mykonos. The co…
$648,826
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 035 m²
Floor 1/1
The villa consists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consi…
$9,90M
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
House 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 12
Area 652 m²
This project is situated in a prime location, just 300 m from the beach.  The villa features…
$9,71M
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Psarou, Greece
9 bedroom house
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 12
Area 621 m²
This project is situated in a prime location, just 300 m from the beach.  The villa features…
$9,14M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA 360,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Mykonos, Greece The fractional ownership vi…
$409,280
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey villa with an area of 536 square meters on the island of Mykonos under con…
$3,98M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Psarou, Greece
5 bedroom house
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
The positive energy that this property boosts from the moment you walk in is really worth ex…
$5,14M
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Psarou, Greece
6 bedroom house
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Villa 5 bedrooms + 1 master 50 sq.m. all with bathrooms Living-room-kitchen of 90 sq.m. Swim…
$5,37M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mykonos, Greece
Townhouse
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
$7,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$651,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.m. on the island of Mykonos. The first floor consists of 3…
$3,98M
Leave a request

Property types in Mykonos Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go