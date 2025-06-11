Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Mykonos Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
34
Mykonos
5
House Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,94M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 …
$890,846
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$4,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Mykonos, Greece
Townhouse
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
There is proposed for sale a complex of 4 maisonettes on Mykonos Island, in the place of Agi…
$7,42M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,51M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$651,003
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Mykonos Regional Unit

villas
cottages

Properties features in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go