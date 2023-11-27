Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Mykonos Regional Unit, Greece

Cottage with Traditional house in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage with Traditional house
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Area 285 m²
€1,20M
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale 2 houses with a total area of 510 sq.m under construction on the island of…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Mykonos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in mykonos. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
€570,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
+302310591431 emavridou@grekodom.gr

