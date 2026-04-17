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Pool Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vyronas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 320 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$1,00M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Vyronas, Greece

with Mountain view
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