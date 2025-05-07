Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
8
8 properties total found
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$2,07M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor cons…
$1,15M
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$3,24M
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$417,497
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. There are: a …
$855,869
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
$1,67M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$688,871
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$2,04M
