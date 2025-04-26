Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Vari Municipal Unit
13
Cottage Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Basement consists of one storeroom, one …
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Voula South Nea Kalymnos Area, Under Construction Maisonette 215 SQ.m. 3 LEVLS (Basement-Gro…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will …
$1,04M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go