  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Sparta
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$166,999
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
