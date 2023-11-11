Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Sparta
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Sull, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Sull, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
€160,000

