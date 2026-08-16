Cottages for sale in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

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Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A view of the mountain, the forest …
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Sparta, Greece
Area 260 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 260 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. Th…
$527,228
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Sparta, Greece

with Mountain view
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