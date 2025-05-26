Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of li…
$344,435
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground fl…
$759,934
1 room Cottage in Chlomatiana, Greece
1 room Cottage
Chlomatiana, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The house is a classic farmhouse made up of two floors. The first floor hosts a fully equipp…
$419,081
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lefkimmi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The house consists of 2 bedr…
$448,810
1 room Cottage in Neochoraki, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neochoraki, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a cottage consisting of three apartments.On the ground floor, there are two apartm…
$447,020
Properties features in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

