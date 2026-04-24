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Hotels for sale in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

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Hotel 241 m² in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Hotel 241 m²
Municipality of Sikyona, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
The hotel is situated in one of the most famous regions of Peloponnese- Trikala Corinthias. …
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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