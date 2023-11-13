Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Sikyona, Greece

2 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Ancient Feneos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Ancient Feneos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 360 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€1,20M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Pass, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Pass, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
We Offer for sale a 4-floor building of 1000 sq.m. On the basement there is an unfinished sp…
€3,00M
