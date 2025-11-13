Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$2,11M
Villa 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
$2,93M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one be…
$468,176
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The house cons…
$819,309
Villa 4 bedrooms in Malonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Malonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale – 200 sq.m. Villa in Malona, Rhodes 📍 Location: Malona, Rhodes 🏠 House A…
$1,29M
