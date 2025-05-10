Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$362,179
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$365,310
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$356,960
