Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

Piraeus
8
4 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$379,967
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 141 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 5th floor cons…
$542,747
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor cons…
$715,232
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$370,529
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece

