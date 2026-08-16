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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece

;
Municipal Unit of Akrefnia
4
4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$818,915
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
Levante Villas is an exclusive collection of five luxury villas set in the serene coastal vi…
$811,680
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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Property types in Municipality of Orchomenos

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Properties features in Municipality of Orchomenos, Greece

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