Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Northern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Katavolos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Katavolos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$195,865
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Northern Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go