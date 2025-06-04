Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has…
$599,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Neapoli-Sykies, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go