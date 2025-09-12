Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece

Nea Makri Municipal Unit
62
Marathon
5
Nea Makri
3
11 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 414 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. …
$620,334
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,46M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consi…
$784,195
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 151 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$760,786
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,17M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,22M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$497,437
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$877,831
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,93M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$234,088
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,11M
