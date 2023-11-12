Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Municipality of Larissa, Greece

Larissa
47
Leptokarya
32
Litochoro
8
47 properties total found
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 30 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 30
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 5
€1,70M
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 36 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 36
Area 2 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€3,50M
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A view of the sea, the mountain ope…
€210,000
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 67 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€130,000
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 50 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 50
Area 1 630 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale hotel of 1630 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 4 levels. A view of the…
€2,20M
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 23 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 23
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale hotel of 900 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A magnificent …
€800,000
Shop in Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Larissa, Greece
Retail store in a business complex with a total surface of 157.03 sq.m.It comprises of an 80…
€65,000
Hotel 41 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 41 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 1 650 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a Hotel with an area of 1.650 sqm in Pieria. Three-storey hotel accommodates 41 roo…
€2,20M
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 765 m²
Number of floors 3
We offer for sale a 750sq.m hotel located in the region of Pieria. The property is situated …
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for purchase a commercial property situated on the seafront of the popular resort …
€1,25M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 11 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 11000 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the fu…
€2,40M
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 920 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a hotel of 1.920sq.m on the outskirts of the spa town popular for its clean beaches…
€700,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for purchase a commercial property of 300sq.m, the space formerly was functioned a…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
A shop of 62 sq m for sale. The shop is located on the seafront of Katerini city.The shop is…
€165,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business premises with an area of 100 sq.m. in the resort of the Olympic Riviera. T…
€145,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale complex with maisonettes located in Pieria, at the foot of the legendary Olympus. T…
€850,000
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 286 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in a popular resort in Olympic Coast. The hotel was built in 2016 and consist…
€1,95M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Mesagkala, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
An operational business for sale, consisting of a restaurant and a café on the first level, …
€390,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale in the popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. Thefour-storey hotel has 35 ful…
€2,10M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business restaurant, cafe-bar, located in the tourist area of the Olympic Riviera. …
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kokkino Nero, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kokkino Nero, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 850 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the sea, the mount…
€1,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Karitsa, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Karitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 240 sq.meters in North Greece. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
€300,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 470 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€650,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 53 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€100,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
Hotel for sale of900 square meters in the region of the Olympic Riviera. The hotel is under …
€360,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three-storey building with a total area of 550 sq.m. Initially, the building w…
€250,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Litochoro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Litochoro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 55 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The owners will be leaving the furni…
€80,000
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale unfinished three houses with total area of 450 sq.m. The 2storyhouses have a living…
€290,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Leptokarya, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1100 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. A magnificent view of the city, th…
€550,000
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings in Leptokarya, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms with furnishings
Leptokarya, Greece
Rooms 16
Area 730 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for sale in a popular resort of the Olympic Riviera. The three-storey hotel has 16 ful…
€1,35M

