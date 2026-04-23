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Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

Lagyna
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Lagadas, Greece

with Mountain view
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