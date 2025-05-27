Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Kavallari, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Kavallari, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale townhouse area of 305 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse i…
$245,033
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor -1/1
Townhouse with an area of 192 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki is for sale. The …
$185,769
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lagyna, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lagyna, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 192 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$182,161
