Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Kropia
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kropia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Kropia, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go