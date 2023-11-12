Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kalon Chorion
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
Villa Villa with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
€2,70M
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€1,40M
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale project with 3 villas in Crete. Each villa's total space is 137 sq. meters, private…
€380,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,92M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,92M

Properties features in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir