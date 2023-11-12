Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kalon Chorion, Greece

houses
16
18 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€375,000
Villa Villa in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 275 sq.m villa with an additional 70 sq.m of closed garage space, on a plot of 4,01…
€1,85M
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction apartment of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on t…
€73,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€125,000
Villa Villa with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa is a luxury gem that overlooks the bay across the town of Agios Nikolaos and Siti…
€2,70M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels.…
€235,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 82 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living r…
€700,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house with area of 220 sq. m in Crete. The house consists of three floors:…
€600,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€310,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kalo Chorio, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kalo Chorio, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€1,60M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
€1,40M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor…
€86,000
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale project with 3 villas in Crete. Each villa's total space is 137 sq. meters, private…
€380,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is an unfinished apartment 110 sq.m. in Istro, eastern Crete. The apartment is on 1…
€120,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 105 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city, th…
€70,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,92M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room …
€1,92M

