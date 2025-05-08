Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Galatsi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: solar pa…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go