Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Galatsi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Galatsi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with an underground parking in the green area of Galatsi, Greece We offer apartme…
$505,714
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Galatsi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go