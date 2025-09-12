Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ermionida
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

Municipal Unit of Kranidi
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The apartment is situ…
$276,224
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go