Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Epidaurus
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

Municipal Unit of Epidavros
4
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Nea Ephidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Ephidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes