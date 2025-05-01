Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Municipal Unit of Corinth
3
Municipal Unit of Solygeia
3
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground flo…
$197,058
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$135,687
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$417,497
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$406,016
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-base…
$720,183
Agency
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. S…
$260,677
Agency
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. G…
$386,185
Agency
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A luxurious 98 sq m maisonette with a courtyard and parking, in a quiet area of ​​Corinth, i…
$342,192
Agency
