Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chalandri
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

1 BHK
3
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
9
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments wi…
$187,251
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
$856,060
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go