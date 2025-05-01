Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Chalandri
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece

2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
$394,506
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Chalandri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
$856,060
Leave a request
