Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Athens
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Municipality of Athens, Greece

Athens
334
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Athens, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/7
Недалеко от центра Афин, но в более тихом районе предлагается к продаже квартира площадью 78…
$269,224
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Athens

studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Athens, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go