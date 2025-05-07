Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

2 BHK
15
3 BHK
10
4 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$898,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 171 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$932,063
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go