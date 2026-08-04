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Short-term rental houses in Municipality of Aegina, Greece

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Aegina
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5 properties total found
House for rent in Aegina center in Aegina, Greece
House for rent in Aegina center
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Short term house  in Egina, 7.4 miles from Temple of Aphaia. The air-conditioned accommodati…
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Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina in Agia Marina, Greece
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina
Agia Marina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Stone house for rent with sea view 126 sq m in Agia Marina Aegina It has 3 bedrooms, living…
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For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina. in Municipality of Aegina, Greece
For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina.
Municipality of Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For rent traditional stone detached house of 70 sq.m. in the area of ​​Giannakides, Aegina. …
Price on request
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House for rent in Aegina center in Aegina, Greece
House for rent in Aegina center
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Short term rent house in Aegina  offers a one-bedroom apartment with a bathroom. The propert…
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Apartment 40 sq.m. in Marathon, Aegina with unlimited sea view in Aegina, Greece
Apartment 40 sq.m. in Marathon, Aegina with unlimited sea view
Aegina, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment 40 sq.m. in Marathon, Aegina with unlimited sea view, ideal for summer stay. It ha…
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