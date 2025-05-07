Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Polichni Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Polichni Municipal Unit, Greece

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale duplex of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2n…
$312,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
$192,501
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polichni Municipal Unit, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go