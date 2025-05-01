Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Vocha
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Vocha, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$229,624
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$834,995
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$521,872
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
