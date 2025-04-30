Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go