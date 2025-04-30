Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$76,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Meliteieis, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go