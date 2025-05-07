Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Kranidi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kranidi, Greece

2 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 1 room
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,18M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
