Pool Villas for sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Tanagra, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$794,980
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
