  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipal Unit of Evosmo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Municipal Unit of Evosmo, Greece

cottages
3
House To archive
5 properties total found
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with garage in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with garage
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 516 m²
Floor -1
Nea Politia SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 516 m2, 3 L…
€600,000
6 room house in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 room house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for €600.000 . This 516 sq. m…
€600,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 2 bed…
€190,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
€85,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 183 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The first floor consists of living…
€260,000

