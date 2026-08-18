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Houses for sale in Evosmos Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
6 bedroom house
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 516 m²
Property Code: HPS3585 - House FOR SALE in Evosmos Nea Politia for € 800.000 . This 516 sq.…
$920,682
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