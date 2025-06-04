Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Anthidon
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

5 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 89 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of livi…
$287,029
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 196 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of one…
$391,404
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2 b…
$1,52M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of liv…
$626,246
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Properties features in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

