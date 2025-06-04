Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Anthidon
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Anthidon, Greece

2 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters on the Euboea island . A magnificent view of the se…
$724,258
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Chalkida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -2
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Basement consists of one bed…
$1,05M
