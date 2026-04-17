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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Makry Gialos Municipal Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ierapetra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale apartment of 140 sq.meters in Crete. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,406
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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