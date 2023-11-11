Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

Chalet To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design in Nea Potidea, Greece
Chalet 22 bedrooms with sea view, with fireplace, with landscape design
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 22
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1
€1,15M
Chalet 27 bedrooms with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room in Peraia, Greece
Chalet 27 bedrooms with parking, with landscape design, with dressing room
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 27
Area 2 485 m²
Floor -1
€2,50M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
For sale a complex in Greece consisting of three villas with an area of 600 m2 on the Halkid…
€5,90M
Chalet 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 85 m²
Floor -1
Pefkochori SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 85 m2, 2 Lev…
€2,10M
Chalet 12 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Kalandra, Greece
Chalet 12 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Floor -1
Poseidi SALE Residential Building 12 Bedrooms, 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 500 m2, Basem…
€2,50M
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Polygyros, Greece
Chalet 14 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 593 m²
Floor -1
Taxiarchis SALE Residential Building 14 Bedrooms, 6 Kitchen 6 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 593 m2, Ba…
€1,28M
Chalet 9 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with landscape design in Polychrono, Greece
Chalet 9 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with landscape design
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 620 m²
Floor -1
Polichrono SALE Residential Building 9 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 4 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Are…
€570,000
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Chalet 10 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Rooms 10
Area 370 m²
Floor -1
Nea Kallikrateia SALE Residential Building 10 Bedrooms, 7 Kitchen 10 Bathroom Area: 370 m2, …
€950,000

Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir